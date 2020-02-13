Officials Say State Has Found Reliable Supply Of Drugs To Resume Executions By Lethal Injection
The state has found "a reliable supply of drugs to resume executions by lethal injections," state officials announced Thursday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter and Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow made the announcement together on Thursday.
They said the state will use an updated version of the previous protocol that includes recommendations from the 2016 multicounty grand jury. The three drugs used will continue to be midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride.
A stay of state executions was placed after a drug was not provided at an execution for prisoner Richard Glossip.
Although Oklahoma passed a law in 2016 to allow the state to develop a method for nitrogen hypoxia, it stated it only be used if the drugs for lethal injections are unavailable.
The updated protocol includes several of the recommendations by the 2016 multicounty grand jury including a verification of execution drugs at every step in the process, more training for the execution teams, among others.
The state will request execution dates for inmates who have exhausted their appeals after 150 days.
This recommendation was made after a botched execution of prisoner Clayton Lockett made national headlines in 2014.
Forty-seven inmates are currently on death row and 26 of them have exhausted their appeals, Hunter said.