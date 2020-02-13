Medtronic has received more than 26,000 complaints about the devices malfunctioning in this way, and is aware of 2,175 injuries and one death, the FDA said.

In November, Medtronic advised diabetics who use the device to examine the retainer ring of the pump, and to stop using the pump if the reservoir doesn't lock into the pump or if the retainer ring is loose, damaged or missing.

It's not the first time Medtronic has recalled its MiniMed devices. In June, the company recalled several models of its MiniMed insulin pumps because of a cybersecurity risk that could allow hackers to take control of the devices remotely and change their settings.

The recalled products are: