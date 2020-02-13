Person Under Investigation Tested Negative For Coronavirus, OSDH Reports
A person under investigation for the coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.
This was the third person to be tested for the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The CDC conducted the test after the person returned from China.
Passengers who fly in the U.S. from China without signs or symptoms of the coronavirus are allowed to return to the state and are monitored. They are restricted from public settings including work, school and health car settings.
“We are working closely with our local, state and federal partners to closely monitor travelers returning to the state from China,” said Anthony Lee, director of the OSDH Acute Disease Service. “We want to assure the public that the risk of spreading the virus in public places is still very low.”
So far, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma and there are no cases in the United States which have been spread in public places.
All 15 cases in the United States have been directly associated with travel to China or being in close contact with someone who was a laboratory confirmed case.
Travelers returning to the United States from China in the last 14 days are urged to seek medical advice if they feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing. It is important to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room and advise them of recent travel to China. This will allow health care providers to implement the appropriate assessment and infection control measures prior to the patient’s arrival.
Any travelers returning from China who were not screened at an airport checkpoint are requested to check in with the OSDH Acute Disease Service at (405) 271-4060.