News On 6 To Host ShredSafe, A Free Shred Event In Tulsa
AARP Oklahoma is joining us to help protect you from identity theft.
Thieves routinely search through dumpsters and trash cans, looking to find confidential information. To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding the following types of materials:
Old documents: Papers containing your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINS.
Banking: Canceled or unused checks, deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.
Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.
Medical: Unneeded medical bills.
Investments: Investment account statements.
Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.
On Saturday, May 7, 2020, stop by News On 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to discard your paperwork in a safe and secure manner, plus say, "Hi!" to some of your favorite on-air personalities.
If you pre-register for the event here, you will be entered to win a personal micro-cut shredder from AARP.
Join us for this free shredding event! Shredding will be provided by American Document Shredding mobile trucks. We ask a limit of 2 boxes per car.
Saturday, May 7, 2020
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
News On 6 KOTV
303 N. Boston Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74103