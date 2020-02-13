News
NASA Administrator Visits Langston University
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - NASA administrator and former Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine returned to Oklahoma on Thursday to visit Langston University.
Langston has partnered with NASA's Johnson Space Center to develop natural ways to restore astronauts' immune systems which break down while in space. Officials say the research will be a key part of future missions to Mars.
Bridenstine says NASA will trial Langston's research aboard the International Space Station beginning this fall.