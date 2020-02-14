News
Police: 1 Arrested After Sand Springs Chase Ends In Tulsa
Friday, February 14th 2020, 6:39 AM CST
Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police said officers have one person in custody after a police chase started in their city limits and ended in Tulsa.
Captain Todd Enzbrenner with Sand Springs Police said the suspect was stealing wheels and tires from a dealership off Charles Page Blvd. before the chase started.
Police said shortly after, they started chasing the suspect east toward Tulsa.
Officers said the driver took the BA Expressway all the way to Sheridan.
Police said TPD's helicopter joined in and tracked the car to 32nd Street and Sheridan.
Police said they arrested the suspect on scene.