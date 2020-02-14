Frigid weather is once again across northeastern OK this morning with a few clouds, mostly dry air and mostly light winds allowing temperatures dropping into the teens. A few readings near 10 will briefly be possible in a few valley locations before south winds return along with highs reaching the mid-40s later this afternoon. A weak disturbance is producing some snow showers and flurries across west central OK this morning. This wave will move eastward into our region for the morning hours with some clouds occasionally in the mix. The dry air should take care of any flurries, but I suppose a few could survive. Most of us will not see any.