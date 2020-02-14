National Donor Day Raises Awareness For Organ Donors
Most people are thinking of hearts and flowers on Valentine's Day, but LifeShare in Oklahoma has a different heart in mind.
On Valentine's Day, they are encouraging people to put the little red heart on their drivers license to be an organ donor.
LifeShare said there are 113,000 people waiting for transplants across the country and 700 here in Oklahoma.
They said last year there were 400 lives saved in Oklahoma from organ donations.
LifeShare said 22 people die each day across the country waiting for a an organ and that's why they want to keep spreading the awareness.
The campaign slogan for Oklahoma is "I have the little red heart! Do you?"
Life Share said right now about 62% of Oklahomans are donors. But they hope to get to 100%.
If you want to be a donor, you can register at LifeShareOK.org - or put the little red heart on your driver's license.