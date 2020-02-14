News
OHP: 1 Dead After Crashing Head-On Into Semi On Hwy 169
Friday, February 14th 2020, 8:56 AM CST
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a deadly crash closed highway 169 northbound near 290 Road.
According to Troopers, this is just north of Talala.
OHP said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning and caused the highway to be shutdown.
Troopers said the victim was driving south on Highway 169 near 290 Road when they crossed into the northbound lane and hit the semi head-on.
Officials said the driver of the car died at the scene.
Troopers said the semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.