Sand Springs Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
The Impactful Teacher for the month of February teaches at Pratt Elementary in Sand Springs.
LeAnne Taylor and Dave Davis went to Pratt Elementary school in Sand Springs to surprise 2nd grade teacher Kim Rose.
Kim has spent her entire teaching career in the Sand Springs school district; first at Angus Valley Elementary and now at Pratt Elementary.
"I truly believe all kids can learn. We all have out different styles, but I believe all of them can learn and that's what I enjoy seeing when that little light bulb goes off." Kim said.
Kim received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.
Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
If you'd like to nominate an impactful teacher, you can fill out the nomination form here.