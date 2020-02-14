Elderly Couple Dies In Pawnee County House Fire
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - An elderly couple is dead after their house caught near Cleveland.
Peninsula Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bob Sharp said firefighters were called to large house fire along Sinnett Road near Old Keystone Road just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Sharp said the open-concept, metal barn-style house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. He said it took 6 hours to extinguish the fire.
The Fire Chief said firefighters recovered the bodies of Clark and Vivian Wells from the house.
Sharp said the fire marshal’s report showed the couple had at least five space heaters inside. He said the report lists the cause of the fire as accidental and electrical, likely caused from some sort of electrical cord.