"When customers choose to fly Delta, they should feel they're making a statement about taking care of our planet," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement.

Delta said it added 80 new aircraft in 2019 that are 25% more fuel efficient than the planes they replaced.

Delta's not the only airline that's promoting sustainability. JetBlue earlier this year said it will use what it calls sustainably sourced jet fuel on some of its flight, as well as buy carbon offsets to cancel out emissions from its domestic flights.