New Coronavius Case Confirmed In U.S.
Another case of the Coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. as the death toll in China from the disease continues to rise.
The latest person to test positive was on a flight to Texas from the epicenter of the outbreak.
China is now reporting 121 more deaths--raising the death toll to nearly 1,400 with more than 5,000 new cases.
The CDC is issuing a warning for Americans that additional cases may be identified.
The largest concentration of cases outside of China are on a cruise ship docked in Japan where more than 200 people on board have tested positive.
Members of the World Health Organization are meeting with top tech companies like Facebook and Google to help them communicate accurate Coronavirus information and stop the spread of false rumors.
Health officials said there are now 15 confirmed cases in the U.S. but none of those are in Oklahoma.