Union High School Students Show Support For Moore Track Team
Students from the Union High School Distance team are making bracelets to show their support for cross-country runners in Moore.
Two Moore High School runners were killed and four others injured when a driver slammed into them on a sidewalk. The kids are bracelet making machines. During snow days they made more than 500 and passed them out at their meet.
They spent even more time after school this week, making more bracelets to pass out at their meet Friday.
How you react in the face of tragedy, can say a lot about you. When these Union Distance Team members heard a cross country team in Moore, had been hit while they were running, these kids wanted to talk about it with their coach first, then they wanted to do something to help.
“We just wanted to show our support for Moore because that could have just as easily been our boys out there running,” said team member Elias Johnson.
The kids started meeting and making bracelets, hundreds of them, with red beads and royal blue bands- the school colors for the Moore High School Lions.
“It makes me proud of them. I knew they would do something. I knew they were just that way. It is in their hearts to be like that,” said Coach Toby Hummingbird.
The teenagers were taking their bracelets to their meets and passing them out to people in the stands and other teams. They passed them out until they ran out.
“We want Moore to see it and we want them to know that they are not alone in this. That is all we are hoping for, really,” said Johnson.
The students are back at practice this week preparing for the next meet, many of them sporting their bracelets for Moore.
“With such a horrible, horrific accident, to see them give of themselves in such a neat way to say, ‘hey, we are here with you,”’ said Hummingbird.
Students all over Green Country are showing their support for the victims of the tragedy in Moore. The Jenks High School Girls Track and Cross Country teams designed t-shirts. They are selling them, to raise money for victim’s families. If you would like to order a t-shirt CLICK HERE