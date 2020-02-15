Law Enforcement Agencies Search For Escaped Haskell Co. Inmate
Law enforcement agencies are searching for an escaped inmate.
Officials said Cody Cooper escaped from the Haskell County jail in late December, but said he was spotted Friday near Henryetta.
Police confirm with The Henryettan that Cooper is still on the run and is armed and dangerous.
Police said Cody Cooper was spotted by officers west of Henryetta around noon Friday.
Cooper is facing felony charges including drug trafficking and possession of a firearm after a former conviction.
Police chased Cooper until he crashed northwest of Dustin, Oklahoma.
However, he managed to escape with another passenger.
Police told The Henryettan that officers called in a helicopter to help search from the air.
The Henryetta said the Police Chief stated that Cooper is armed and dangerous.
Officials said officers are continuing their search for Cooper.