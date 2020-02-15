3rd Moore High School Student Dies, Family & Friends Say
MOORE, Oklahoma - According to family and friends, Kolby Crum has died. He and his peers were hit by a truck outside Moore High School.
Crum is the third student to die after a crash at Moore High School. Crum had been in coma since the crash.
Six student athletes were struck on Monday, February 3rd as they ran down a sidewalk near Moore High School.
Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez also died from their injuries.
The student-athletes were jogging on the sidewalk for cross-country practice on February 3rd. And police said that was when a vehicle driven by Max Townsend went over the curb, going almost 80 miles per hour, and hit the group of student athletes before taking off.
Witnesses said they found Townsend about a block away were he had crashed.
The Cleveland County District Attorney has filed 13 charges against Max Townsend.
The Moore community and other Oklahoma communities have been coming together to support the victims and their families.
Fundraisers have been setup; one of the fundraisers is a GoFundMe page that was started for Kolby Crum and his family.
An Oklahoma City restaurant is also helping. The Nhinijo Sushi on South Western Avenue is selling a meal called the Kolby Bowl; all the money raised will go to the Crum family.
Also, students on the Union High School Distance team in Tulsa showed their support of the Moore cross-country runners.
The Union students had made more than 500 bracelets and passed them out at a meet and planned to do the same at another meet they had Friday. They said they wanted Moore to know that they are not alone.
Another group, the Jenks High School Girls Track and Cross Country teams also wanted to help and designed t-shirts that they are selling to raise money for the victims' families.
