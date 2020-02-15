Kolby Crum, 3rd Moore High School Student, Died Saturday Morning
MOORE, Oklahoma - People close to Kolby Crum shared the tragic news on the "Prayers for Kolby" Facebook page early Saturday morning.
“It is with immeasurable grief and sorrow that we share that Kolby left his earthly home to finish his race in heaven,” the page read.
Holley Mangham with the Moore War Run said this year’s race in August will be different.
“Even though we only see those kids once a year, it’s an exciting time to see them compete,” Mangham said. “So we feel like we know them.”
Minus Crum, Mangham said, the race will be missing one of its standout runners at the race.
"Basically, he has grown up before our eyes,” Mangham said. “He’s one of our elite runners.”
Moore Public Schools superintendent Dr. Robert Romines also offered his condolences to the Crum family, but pointed out they will get through this devastating time together.
"Throughout this tragedy, our students and staff in Moore Public Schools have united even moreso to support our Lions family and each other,” Romines said in a statement. “It has been a testament of who we are here: a family."
Kolby and five other cross-country runners were hit while running near Moore High School on Feb. 3.
Three of the six runners were hospitalized and released.
Rachel Freeman died at the scene and Yuridia Martinez passed away shortly after the hit and run.
While Kolby fought for his life in a coma until today.
The man who hit them, Max Townsend, faces over a dozen charges including DUI and first-degree manslaughter.
We are still awaiting Townsend’s toxicology reports.
