Ring also upgraded its app late last month to include a control panel that lets users see what devices or other users they have approved to access their account and disconnect them.

"Like many companies, Ring uses third-party service providers to evaluate the use of our mobile app, which helps us improve features, optimize the customer experience and evaluate the effectiveness of our marketing," a Ring spokesperson said in a statement.

EFF's Budington calls the company's response to the data-sharing concerns "inadequate." He said Ring could remove the personal identifiers in user data before sending it to third-parties. "It shows the lackluster approach they have had to user privacy and security," he said.

Ring has landed in hot water over privacy concerns before. Ring's CEO Jamie Siminoff gave an interview to CNET in early January acknowledging that company was looking to correct past mistakes.

Last year, Ring was revealed to have partnered with local police departments to help them convince its users to share video footage with law enforcement. Ring's app allows local police departments to directly ask users if they can access their video files. Ring home security cameras have also been targeted by hackers, including a group that ran a podcast in which the hosts aired live instances of their snooping over home security cameras and harassing users.