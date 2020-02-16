Tulsa Woman Who Was Teacher In China Being Monitored For Coronavirus
Concern over the spreading coronavirus is growing, and we're hearing from a Tulsa woman who is being monitored for signs of the sickness.
One Tulsa woman has been teaching grade school in Beijing and is now back in Oklahoma.
Cathy Essley said she's essentially under "travelers monitoring,” until the end of the month.
The health department is checking up on her in her home.
Essley has to take her temperature at least twice a day and make a note of any symptoms that spring up.
If she doesn't get a fever by February 29th, she will be in the clear.
Essley is currently teaching online classes for Chinese students in her Tulsa home.
When she was in Beijing, she said it was very different because the quarantine there was more self-imposed. Not many people went outside.
Essley said she's glad here in the U.S., where people are taking the threat seriously.
"I have to stay inside, which is fine, and I absolutely would not break any of these rules because I certainly don't want to scare anyone in Tulsa and I don't want anyone to think that I'm not taking it seriously,” Essley said. “It's different here because I'm in my own home. There's nobody running above me constantly in an apartment which is wonderful.”
Essley is following the news of new developments and keeping in touch with her friends in China.