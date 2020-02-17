News
Rustic Cuff Founder To Speak On Radical Kindness
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monday is National Random Act of Kindness Day, which is a day set aside to encourage all of us to do something kind for others.
The founder of Rustic Cuff, Jill Donovan will be speaking Friday evening about Radical Kindness; Jill wrote a book about this topic.
The book shows what happens when you give generously to others, pursue your dreams, and never give up.
Jill will be speaking at Asbury at 7 p.m. Friday, February 21st.
It's free and open to the public, but the church would like you to register. You can register here.