Braggs Public Schools Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Student Killed In Crash
BRAGGS, Oklahoma - A local school district is offering counseling services to students after a student died in a single-car accident over the weekend.
Jessi Haworth, a 15-year-old freshman at Braggs Public Schools, died in the crash.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday morning and about two miles north of Braggs on Highway 10.
Troopers said a 16-year-old girl who was driving the truck was flown to a Tulsa hospital; she's expected to recover.
However, 15-year-old Jessi, who was a passenger in the truck, died at the scene.
Troopers said both girls were thrown from the car because they weren't wearing seatbelts.
Braggs Public Schools has since confirmed both girls were ninth-grade students. In addition to Monday, counselors and area ministers will be at the school throughout the week to help students work through their grief and mourn for their classmate.
The school is also holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Jessi's family.
According to the district's Facebook page, the fundraiser is at the Braggs School Cafeteria from 4:30 to 6:30 Monday evening.