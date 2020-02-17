Suspect In Deadly Moore Hit-And-Run Scheduled For Court Tuesday
MOORE, Oklahoma - A third student died over the weekend just two weeks after he was hit while running near Moore High School.
The suspect in the hit-and-run, Max Townsend, is expected in court Tuesday.
Townsend was charged earlier this month after police said he hit six Moore High School students and left the scene--killing three of them.
Townsend is currently facing 13 total counts, including first-degree manslaughter, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Prosecutors said he was also going 80 in a 30 mile-per-hour zone.
A fundraiser honoring the life of Moore High School Senior Kolby Crum ends Monday.
Kolby had been in a coma fighting for his life until he died on Saturday.
Rachel Freeman died at the scene near Moore High School two weeks ago; Yuridia Martinez died in the hospital later the same week.
