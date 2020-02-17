Would you ever try a workout in cold temperatures? A new exercise class is promoting the idea of burning calories in the cold.



Princess Sutherland is not a cold weather person, but despite that she’s trying something new. It’s a workout class where the thermostat is set to a chilly 50 degrees. Sutherland says, “It was out of my comfort zone. I said, ‘Let me try this.’”



It’s high-intensity, in low temperatures. The class is called “BRRRN,” with an emphasis on the “brrr”. The theory is that working out in the cold is more refreshing and can help you burn more calories, says co-founder Jimmy T. Martin: “Our whole thesis is that, you know, we want you to sustain a higher intensity for a longer period of time and cooler temperatures do that for you.”



Instructors say the brisk temperatures also trigger the body’s metabolism to keep you warm.



If you don’t have a class like this in your neighborhood, there are still some ways to get all the benefits of a cold weather workout. According to Martin, “You can go for what we call a shiver walk. So like, you know, dress with light layers, go for a walk around your block, do some calisthenics.”



After her first try, Sutherland says she’s convinced. “I mean it was just high intensity from the start. It felt better breathing in there, and it just feels always refreshed when you stopped working out,” she says.



According to the American Heart Association, exercising outside in cooler weather can also boost your mood and immunity during cold and flu season.