Homeowner Meets ADT Dispatcher Who Helped Save Her From Fire
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman said she was so scared and shaking so badly she couldn't dial 9-1-1 when her home caught fire.
Thankfully, her home security system helped. Tanya Smith said she just upgraded her system with ADT and had no idea she would need to use it within less than a week.
Monday, she met the ADT dispatcher for the first time.
"It's awesome it really is because when you get the chance to see exactly who you impact you don't think about that on a daily basis," said ADT Monitor Representative Dayna Baker.
Baker said she gets dozens of emergency calls every day at the ADT call center in Wichita, Kansas, but Baker said Tanya's call sticks out in her mind.?
"One thing that I kept thinking was that there was something about her voice that just said there is something different about that call," said Baker.?
The voice on the other side was Tanya Smith. Smith said her smoke alarm woke her up in the middle of the night on January 5th. Smoke was filling up her home quickly so she used the new ADT system.
? "I came back and pressed it down and I was out the door quickly," said Tanya Smith.
In a panic, Smith said she tried to call 9-1-1.
"You would think three digits is so simple but when you're shaking and you're in that moment I could not dial 9-1-1," said Smith.
Once she got out of the house and called 9-1-1, she learned firefighters were already on their way thanks to ADT. A few weeks and $2,300 later, Smith is back in her home with a new appreciation for first responders.
"My life to me is priceless so I'm so grateful for life," said Smith.?
ADT also gave the Tulsa Fire Department a check for five thousand dollars. It's money they'll use to buy smoke alarms for anyone who needs one.