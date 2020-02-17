TU Basketball Excited About New Performance Center
Keeping up with the Joneses is everything in college athletics from new equipment and training facilities.
The University of Tulsa did just that with the addition of a brand new performance center. Which includes weight machines, treadmills, and other athletic equipment.
"What was in here before to what is now most people were like whoa I didn't realize it was that big," said Director of Athletic Performance for Men's Basketball David Deets.
Deets is in third year with TU as the Director of Athletic Performance for Men's Basketball, and he's helping raise the bar for the program with the help of donors the ace group.
"The first day I got here I came in here and walked around and looked from that point its hard for other people to see your vision when they walk into a room and see walls and see all this," says Deets.
With the help of the Ace group, the University of Tulsa added a performance center under the Reynolds Center to not only help with their student athletes but also their support staff.
"He had a vision and I can't tell how surprised I was how it turned out," said Head Coach Frank Haith.
"The thing that is really nice it's right by our locker room so the location and easy access to the court so we can go straight from training to the court or training to film with very little downtime," says Deets.