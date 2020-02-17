DVIS Encourages Taking Safety Measures When Filing a Protective Order
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two recent homicide cases in our area had connections to a protective order.
Experts said while filing the paperwork can help some situations, a protective order may also trigger more violence. Experts said once someone files a protective order, it is important to then take safety measures and do your best to document any violation of the order and turn that into police.
In Oklahoma, a protective order is a seven-page document for people who say they have been harassed, stalked, raped or hurt somehow.
"It is essentially an order, ordering someone to stay away. But it doesn't mean that that person's going to obey that order,” Domestic Violence Intervention Services CEO Tracey Lyall said.
She said protective orders can escalate tensions and even make the abusive person angrier, and more violent.
"We know that the most dangerous time for women is within the first year of them leaving a violent situation,” Lyall said.
For a woman in Dewey, things turned violent the same day a protective order was served to her husband, Tyler Gage.
OSBI agents said Gage was told to leave his home by police and deputies last Thursday. They said he did, but then came back with a gun and shot her ex-husband, Christopher Gilliam. Investigators then said Gage killed himself.
In the small town of Clearview, the Okfuskee County Sheriff said Tommy Gouge admitted to killing his wife, Stephanie over the weekend. Court records show she filed a protective order against him five weeks ago, then asked a judge to dismiss it in late January.
Lyall said protective orders can work but she encourages victims to take extra steps for their safety.
"Oftentimes there are other safety measures that are put in place, like relocation, or moving out of state, or moving to a different city. Or just going somewhere where that abusive person doesn't know that you are,” Lyall said.
While these two recent cases ended tragically, experts said a victim should still consider filing a protective order if he or she is in danger.
DVIS has a 24- hour crisis line for anyone in need. The number is (918) 7 HELP ME (743-5763).
Family and Children Services also works with families. Its hotline is (918) 744-4800.
People in need of help outside of Tulsa can call the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault. Its hotline is (800) 522-SAFE (7233).