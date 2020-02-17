Pier 1 Imports Declares Bankruptcy
Pier 1 Imports declared bankruptcy on Monday in a move aimed at facilitating a sale of the struggling home furnishings company.
The publicly listed retailer is in talks with multiple potential buyers, the company said in a statement that did not disclose possible buyers. It also reiterated a previously announced plan to cut about 40% of headquarters staff and close as many as 450 stores, or about half of the chain's locations. That includes all of its stores in Canada.
"Today's actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale," CEO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement. "We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers," added Riesbeck, a restructuring expert who took the helm of the debt-laden retailer in November.
As of March 2019, the company had roughly 18,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada, with about 4,000 of those jobs full-time, according to the company's last annual financial report.
Pier 1's sales and profits have slumped in recent years. Its revenue fell from nearly $1.9 billion in 2016 to $1.4 billion last year, with the company losing $310 million in 2019.