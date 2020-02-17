During its heyday in the late 1990s, the company's stock price once topped $400. But the shares tumbled in the ensuing years, sinking more than 80%, to $3.56, over the last 12 months.

Pier 1 listed assets and liabilities of more than $500 million in its filing in U.S. bankruptcy court in Richmond, Virginia. The company is requesting that the court set March 23 as a deadline for bids to be accepted.

Founded in 1962, the company is one of many large retailers that have shuttered stores or gone bankrupt in recent years amid intense competition from ecommerce. The hedge fund parent of Sears and Kmart has continued closing dozens of stores since a 2018 bankruptcy. More recently, stationary chain Papyrus said in January that it planned to close all of its 254 stores across the U.S. and lay off some 1,400 workers.

First published on February 17, 2020 / 1:00 PM