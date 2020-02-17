Braggs Community Honors 9th Student Killed In Car Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Braggs community is honoring a 9th-grade student and basketball player who was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Jessi Haworth’s best friend was also in the car and showed up at Monday’s game to honor Jessi.
Jessi Haworth might not be here Monday but her Braggs family has made sure, she is everywhere.
“We are going to carry her all the way to state with us. The #11 patch is right here above their heart so, that is where she is going to stay,” said community member Sonja Visor.
Jessi’s jersey number was 11 and it is on stickers, it is written on the shoes of Jessi’s teammates.
“This picture is her from Homecoming and her favorite color is blue,” said Visor, “She is everybody’s little girl. She was just one of a kind and the best way to remember her, I could think of, was to do a tribute shirt.”
The people in Braggs show up for each other, even when the tragedy they are facing, is overwhelming.
“I was here for the flood and now I am here for this and how the community reacts and comes together so fast…I had to do something,” said community member Jonathan Cook.
Some people are using whatever talents they have to start fundraisers to help Jessi and Montana’s families with bills.
“I had to do something and that is all I know to do is put on a rope event and get as many people to show up as we can,” said Cook.
The community held a spaghetti dinner before the game Monday night and raised more than five thousand dollars in just two hours. If you would like to help visit GoFundMe.com
Fundraisers coming up for Jessi and Montana’s families:
- Muskogee RibCrib 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on February 26th (put receipts in a bowl at the host stand or to-go door)
- Benefit Team Roping 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23 @ Lamons Arena 18921 South Lamons Road Tahlequah, OK 74464