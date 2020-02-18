1 Taken To Hospital Following Early Morning Fire At Tulsa Apartment
TULSA - One man was taken to the hospital following a fire early Tuesday morning at a Tulsa apartment complex.
According to authorities, around 3:30 a.m. firefighters received a call from someone saying there could be a fire in their apartment near East Virgin Street and North Sheridan Road.
When firefighters arrived at the Hamilton Apartments, they discovered that the fire was in the kitchen of the neighboring apartment of the 911 caller. Fire officials searched the apartment and found a male victim.
It is unclear what time the fire started, firefighters said.
"It appears the fire had been burning for some time. It might have got close to burning itself out before we made entry. The victim from that apartment clearly didn't call us, the neighbors did. So there's not really indication to how long the fire had been burning," said Jason Smart from the Tulsa Fire Department
Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.