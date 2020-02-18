A medium to long wave trough will move down the flow and influence the southern plains Wednesday night into Thursday as moisture attempts to move across the state from the southwest to northeast. Light rain will develop to our southwest and attempt to move northward late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with colder air aloft and at the surface across the northern third of the state. While most data are now suggesting a decent chance of this occurrence, the limited or thin moisture may result in very light amounts for this event. We'll continue to keep a 40% chance for showers through the Wednesday evening period that would change to some light snow or flurries during the early morning hours Thursday. Due to the limited moisture content in the atmosphere, some areas may not experience the precipitation for this event. At this point, we feel amounts may be so low that winter weather advisory criteria may not be met across northeastern OK. Slightly higher amounts may develop west of I-35 but would still be rather meager. While surface temperatures will be in the upper 20s or lower 30s, almost all data also suggest the readings will rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday afternoon with little impact on roadways. This system should be exiting our region after the early morning hours with improving conditions through the rest of the week.