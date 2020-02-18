Tulsa's Food On The Move Looks To Grow Reach, Add Permanent Location
TULSA, Oklahoma - Food On The Move, a mobile food initiative created to combat hunger and food deserts in Tulsa, is planning for future growth.
The non-profit is entering its sixth year of providing fresh produce and food to areas without grocery stores and access to fresh produce. And it could be its most exciting year yet.
Food On The Move Founder Taylor Hanson told News On 6 they are working to build a permanent location called “Food Home.”
It's in the early stages, but he said it would include a space for growing and selling fresh produce as well a distribution center for local farmers.
“It's a project that's going to be working on urban agriculture, training and educating, working with partners on a model for a grocery store that can then be within the community as well as on site, specifically at our location; ultimately helping to connect local growers and distributors of produce throughout Tulsa,” Taylor said.
Hanson can't go into detail yet about the exact location, but said the concept is the first of its kind in Oklahoma, and is one he believes could become a model for other communities.
He said the growth of the non-profit is only made possible by the relationships and partnerships they’ve built in Tulsa.
“Food On The Move is at a really exciting time, we have a growing group of partnerships from people within the heart of the community in north Tulsa where we work and also people from across the city in non-profit, for-profit community members, food trucks, leaders of all kinds,” Hanson said.
Even with a permanent location, Hanson said Food On The Move will stay “on the move,” and continue hosting mobile pop-up events in the community.
In fact, Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the outreach is setting up at a new location: Chamberlain Park's Jane A. Malone Community Center.
Hanson said adding a new location on Tuesday nights is a great way to grow their reach.
“This is a perfect place for us to be truly at the heart of the neighborhood and to begin to extend the knowledge that we have as we work with neighbors and community members and also see even more people be served with fresh produce each time we do an event,” said Taylor.
The event at Chamberlain Park will be the first of a new monthly Tuesday night initiative at the center -- in addition to its monthly Thursday night events at TCC's Northeast Campus.
Food On The Move is pay-as-you-can initiative that provides fresh produce, food, fun, and community and health outreach to Tulsans.