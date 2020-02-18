News
Police: 1 Person Arrested After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said one person is in jail and an officer is injured after an overnight chase in a stolen truck.
Police said four juveniles were caught in a stolen Ford F-150.
Police said the Crime Gun Unit was patrolling near 21st Street and Memorial just before midnight when they spotted the truck.
Police said the truck had been stolen less than 24 hours before.
Officers said they tried to stop the truck but the driver took off toward 26th Street and Sheridan where they said some of the people ran from the truck.
Police said an officer did injury his leg, but is expected to be OK.
Police said arrested the driver and released the other three juveniles.