Man Arrested, Stole Car From Gathering Place, Tulsa Police Say
A man is in the Tulsa County Jail after police said he stole a car from Tulsa's Gathering Place.
Tulsa Police arrested 22-year-old Derell Simpson just after midnight Tuesday.
Simpson was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for having a stolen vehicle, not having a driver's license, and having marijuana with intent to sell.
Police ran a tag check on a Ford Fusion and said it came back stolen around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
They stopped the car in the Silver Spring Apartments near 61st Street and Memorial but said it had been stolen from the Gathering Place.
Police say the driver, 22-year-old Simpson, told them he'd bought the car and did not know it was stolen.
Police said the car has since been returned to the owner.
Police added that Simpson is an ex-con who has served time for grand larceny.