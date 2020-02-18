News
Charges Amended For Driver In Deadly Moore Hit & Run
Tuesday, February 18th 2020, 7:52 AM CST
The preliminary hearing for Max Townsend, who was involved in the Moore High School auto pedestrian incident, will begin at the Cleveland County courthouse Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Townsend's charges were amended to include another manslaughter charge and another count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
Townsend was facing 13 charges including two charges of manslaughter for the deaths of Rachel Freeman at the crash and Yuridia Martinez, who died later at the hospital.
The Cleveland County district attorney said Monday he planned to upgrade the charges against Townsend to include a third charge of manslaughter after Moore High school senior Kolby Crum died from his injuries over the weekend.
Townsend's other charges included five counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, two counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, three counts of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury and one count of a DUI with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.
Tuesday will be an emotional day for Moore High school students, as it is the first morning they're returning to school after Crum's death over the weekend.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Moore, his family said everyone is welcome.