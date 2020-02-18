New Concerns About Coronavirus In U.S.
A physician on the front line of the fight against coronavirus in China has died and there are new concerns about the virus in the United States.
Health officials in Hawaii are now retracing the steps of a Japanese couple who vacationed on Maui and in Honolulu.
Officials said both individuals were diagnosed with coronavirus after returning home.
But people in other U.S. states are also on high alert.
Jerri Goldman is among hundreds of Americans who were stuck on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan; they're just now coming back by charter jets. Her husband developed respiratory symptoms during the flight and is currently being tested.
Sam Roth is set to pick up his wife and two little girls from a military base in California. He said his family has been quarantined for nearly a month after their visit to Wuhan, China.
China is reporting more than 1,800 new cases with nearly a hundred more deaths.
There are still only 15 confirmed cases here in the U.S.