News
Tulsa Woman Arrested On Child Abuse Charges
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman has been arrested on a child abuse warrant.
Tulsa Police say Lea Breanna Robinson admitted to DHS workers that she punched a baby out of frustration because it would not stop crying. Police say the child was 1-month old at the time.
Robinson also confessed to pouring hot water on the child. A child abuse report was filed on behalf of the baby in October of 2019. The Children's Advocacy Center noted the child had a bruised face and burned behind.