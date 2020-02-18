News
Bartlesville Police Release Video Showing Theft Suspect
Tuesday, February 18th 2020, 3:20 PM CST
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of stealing items out of a car over the weekend.
Officers say the man stole a case with a compound bow and equipment inside worth more than $2,000. Police posted a video of the theft on their Facebook page on Tuesday.
If you can identify the man in the video Call Bartlesville Police at 918-338-4015.