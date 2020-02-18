TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced more than $655 million in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG) to Native American Tribes in 38 States on Tuesday.

Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families.

“President Trump and HUD are committed to providing our Native American Tribes with the tools they need to create better, affordable housing opportunities for their families,” said Secretary Ben Carson.  “These grant funds will allow local leaders to build stronger and vibrant communities that drive more economic development.”

Oklahoma's Native American tribes will share $97,556,963 of the grant money. For a full breakdown of the money allotted to each tribe see the table below.

 

Oklahoma

Absentee-Shawnee Tribe

Shawnee

$2,956,669

 

Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town

Wetumka

$138,589

 

Apache Tribe

Anadarko

$1,146,812

 

Caddo Nation

Binger

$564,221

 

Cherokee Nation

Tahlequah

$30,709,651

 

Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes

Concho

$2,269,187

 

Chickasaw Nation

Ada

$12,203,372

 

Choctaw Nation

Durant

$11,025,271

 

Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Shawnee

$2,430,589

 

Comanche Nation

Lawton

$2,434,898

 

Delaware Nation (Western)

Anadarko

$94,000

 

Delaware Tribe of Indians (Eastern)

Bartlesville

$576,437

 

Fort Sill Apache Tribe

Apache

$82,854

 

Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma

Perkins

$110,473

 

Kaw Nation

Kaw City

$751,550

 

Kialegee Tribal Town

Wetumka

$218,592

 

Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma

McLoud

$390,516

 

Kiowa Indian Tribe

Carnegie

$1,166,790

 

Miami Tribe

Miami

$74,594

 

Modoc Tribe

Miami

$142,542

 

Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Okmulgee

$16,239,743

 

Osage Nation

Pawhuska

$1,295,488

 

Otoe-Missouria Tribe

Red Rock

$370,368

 

Ottawa Tribe

Miami

$229,552

 

Pawnee Nation

Pawnee

$567,717

 

Peoria Tribe

Miami

$1,520,559

 

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma

Ponca City

$894,402

 

Quapaw Tribe

Quapaw

$196,791

 

Sac and Fox Nation, Oklahoma

Stroud

$1,733,553

 

Seminole Nation

Wewoka

$1,734,866

 

Seneca-Cayuga Nation

Grove

$129,896

 

Shawnee Tribe

Miami

$74,594

 

Thlopthlocco Tribal Town

Okemah

$248,424

 

Tonkawa Tribe

Tonkawa

$559,465

 

United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians

Tahlequah

$1,224,082

 

Wichita and Affiliated Tribes

Anadarko

$502,300

 

Wyandotte Nation

Wyandotte

$547,556