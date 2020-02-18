Oklahoma Tribes To Share Over $97 Million From HUD For Affordable Housing
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced more than $655 million in Indian Housing Block Grants (IHBG) to Native American Tribes in 38 States on Tuesday.
Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families.
“President Trump and HUD are committed to providing our Native American Tribes with the tools they need to create better, affordable housing opportunities for their families,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “These grant funds will allow local leaders to build stronger and vibrant communities that drive more economic development.”
Oklahoma's Native American tribes will share $97,556,963 of the grant money. For a full breakdown of the money allotted to each tribe see the table below.
|
Oklahoma
|
Absentee-Shawnee Tribe
|
Shawnee
|
$2,956,669
|
|
Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town
|
Wetumka
|
$138,589
|
|
Apache Tribe
|
Anadarko
|
$1,146,812
|
|
Caddo Nation
|
Binger
|
$564,221
|
|
Cherokee Nation
|
Tahlequah
|
$30,709,651
|
|
Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes
|
Concho
|
$2,269,187
|
|
Chickasaw Nation
|
Ada
|
$12,203,372
|
|
Choctaw Nation
|
Durant
|
$11,025,271
|
|
Citizen Potawatomi Nation
|
Shawnee
|
$2,430,589
|
|
Comanche Nation
|
Lawton
|
$2,434,898
|
|
Delaware Nation (Western)
|
Anadarko
|
$94,000
|
|
Delaware Tribe of Indians (Eastern)
|
Bartlesville
|
$576,437
|
|
Fort Sill Apache Tribe
|
Apache
|
$82,854
|
|
Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma
|
Perkins
|
$110,473
|
|
Kaw Nation
|
Kaw City
|
$751,550
|
|
Kialegee Tribal Town
|
Wetumka
|
$218,592
|
|
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma
|
McLoud
|
$390,516
|
|
Kiowa Indian Tribe
|
Carnegie
|
$1,166,790
|
|
Miami Tribe
|
Miami
|
$74,594
|
|
Modoc Tribe
|
Miami
|
$142,542
|
|
Muscogee (Creek) Nation
|
Okmulgee
|
$16,239,743
|
|
Osage Nation
|
Pawhuska
|
$1,295,488
|
|
Otoe-Missouria Tribe
|
Red Rock
|
$370,368
|
|
Ottawa Tribe
|
Miami
|
$229,552
|
|
Pawnee Nation
|
Pawnee
|
$567,717
|
|
Peoria Tribe
|
Miami
|
$1,520,559
|
|
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma
|
Ponca City
|
$894,402
|
|
Quapaw Tribe
|
Quapaw
|
$196,791
|
|
Sac and Fox Nation, Oklahoma
|
Stroud
|
$1,733,553
|
|
Seminole Nation
|
Wewoka
|
$1,734,866
|
|
Seneca-Cayuga Nation
|
Grove
|
$129,896
|
|
Shawnee Tribe
|
Miami
|
$74,594
|
|
Thlopthlocco Tribal Town
|
Okemah
|
$248,424
|
|
Tonkawa Tribe
|
Tonkawa
|
$559,465
|
|
United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians
|
Tahlequah
|
$1,224,082
|
|
Wichita and Affiliated Tribes
|
Anadarko
|
$502,300
|
|
Wyandotte Nation
|
Wyandotte
|
$547,556