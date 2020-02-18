News
TPS Board Expected To Vote On Cutting Positions
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa's school board is expected to decide whether to cut more than 170 positions within the district.
The school board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Education Service Center to make their decision.
The board met for several hours last week but then decided to delay the vote until February 18th.
TPS is trying to fix a $20 million budget shortfall ahead of the next school year.
District leaders said 110 of those jobs would be cut on July 1st, then 64 custodians would be eliminated as those employees leave or retire from the district.
The agenda for Tuesday's meeting is laid out the same as last week's, where the board is expected to go into executive session to discuss it, and then they'll vote on it.
This is the only item on the agenda.