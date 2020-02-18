Today, during the Board of County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Virden took the first step in declaring Osage County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. During this meeting, Osage County Commissioner’s, Randall Jones (District 1), Kevin Paslay (District 2), and Darrin McKinney (District 3), were all in agreement in making the proclamation. This action will protect the people’s freedoms and liberties of the 2nd Amendment. The District Attorney, Mike Fisher, has requested a couple weeks to do his research and draft a resolution to forward to the board of county commissioners.