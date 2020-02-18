Pittsburg County Remains Found In 2018 Identified As Woman Missing Since 2017
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Remains found in Pittsburg County in 2018 have been identified as a woman who went missing in 2017, family members said.
According to the family and the Pittsburg County Sheriff, the remains found back in 2018 have been positively identified as Holly Cantrell.
Cantrell was reported missing in January of 2017 after she left her hospital job for her lunch break. Video showed her getting into a green truck and she was later seen at Braums but was never seen again after that.
Her purse was found a month later a couple of miles away from where her remains were found the next year.
The Pittsburgh County Sheriff's Office has been waiting on DNA testing to confirm the identity. Now that they have that, they said they'll work the case as a homicide and hope to move quickly