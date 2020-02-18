Muskogee Co. Fire Destroys Man's Home, Leaves Dog Severely Burned
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two Muskogee County cousins lost nearly everything after a fire destroyed both their homes. A dog was also severely burned.
Steven Mcbride said his dog Peanut means the world to him.
"She keeps me going. I'll be having a bad day and she'll get up, sit in my lap and make everything better," said Mcbride.
Peanut was saved from Mcbride’s home after a house fire Tuesday morning. She's got burns all over her body and is being treated at the Animal Medical Center in Muskogee. The veterinarian treating her said the good news is Mcbrides dog is expected to be okay.
"They said she may lose the bottom of her ears because of the fire, but they are giving her fluids. They are giving her eye drops, antibiotics and pain medication," said Mcbride.
Mcbride said that's some of the best news he's heard after fire ripped through his cousin's home before spreading to his home destroying almost everything in sight.
"My cousin heard three pops. By the time she got up to the kitchen, the house was already engulfed," said Mcbride.
McBride said he and his cousin Cynthia weren't home at the time, but their dogs were. Mcbrides dog survived but his cousin's dog did not.
"I'm just numb. I feel like I lost everything except for my dog,” said Mcbride.
Mcbride said he and his cousin are beside themselves after losing everything. He said neither of them have Insurance on their homes, but thankfully he said his family lives on the same street and they’re giving him and his cousin support as they try to figure out what to do next.
“At least I've got my life," said Mcbride.