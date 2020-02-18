News
Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Choking, Dragging Puppy
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested after being accused of choking and dragging a puppy for four blocks.
Tulsa police said several people called them to say they saw Arthur Van kicking the dog then dragging it by its leash.
Officers said when they arrived, Van was dragging the unresponsive puppy by the leash and it had bloody paws, an abrasion on its stomach, and bloodshot eyes from being choked.
Officers arrested Van on complaints of animal cruelty.