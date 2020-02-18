Family Members Help Release Book For Late Jenks Football Coach
JENKS, Oklahoma - Legendary Jenks Football Coach Allan Trimble made so many dreams a reality in his lifetime but there is one dream he didn’t have enough time to finish, so his family and friends finished it for him.
On Wednesday Coach Trimble’s book Golden Years, will be released. Coach Trimble’s daughter said her dad was really good at finishing what he started. They said this is their way of doing that for him.
This book is a dream that started growing Allan Trimble’s mind shortly after his retirement.
“He wanted everyone to know how special his years were at Jenks,” said Allan’s Wife Courtney Trimble.
It wasn’t a dream he could accomplish on his own. He wanted and needed the help of a publisher, his friends and family.
“They just sat down and reminisced, about the games and the players,” said Trimble.
When he wasn’t coaching or with his family, Trimble spent a lot of time working on the book.
“It was something that I would call him or call my mom and she would be like, ‘your dad is working on the book. He can’t talk right now,’” said Allan’s daughter Tori Trimble.
Even after his ALS diagnosis, Coach Trimble, his friends and family kept working on the dream.
“We reassured him that the book was going to get finished and he just said, ‘It is going to be good,’” said Courtney Trimble.
When Coach Trimble was too weak to keep working, his family and friends worked for him. The book Golden Years will be released Wednesday. It is full of pictures, stats and stories from Coach Trimble’s years at Jenks.
“The whole book is just amazing because it is like you are there with him hearing what he was thinking about during games,” said Tori Trimble.
“At the end of the day, high school football is not about high school football, it is about relationships and taking it to the next level. That is what my dad would want people to take from this book,” said Tori Trimble.
The book is available at www.allentrimblelegacy.com as well as Amazon and Barnes and Noble online.
Meet Courtney Trimble and purchase Golden Years Friday February 21st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 22nd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robert L Sharp Center.