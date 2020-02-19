TULSA - Tulsa Police said one person is in custody after stealing a car and leading police on a chase near Interstate 244 and Sheridan. 

According to authorities, around 1 a.m. officers attempted a traffic stop, but a 16-year-old driving a stolen Kia took off, initiating a pursuit. 

Officers pursued the car but a supervisor discontinued the chase for safety reasons.

Police said they kept patrolling the area and spotted the suspect's vehicle and chased it into a neighborhood. 

The 16-year-old crashed the stolen vehicle into a police car near Admiral and Sheridan, which spun both cars around. 

The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital to be checked out. 

Police said they called the owner of the Kia, and they had no idea their car had been stolen overnight. 

This is a developing story. 

 