Police: 16-Year-Old In Custody After Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle Ends In Crash
TULSA - Tulsa Police said one person is in custody after stealing a car and leading police on a chase near Interstate 244 and Sheridan.
According to authorities, around 1 a.m. officers attempted a traffic stop, but a 16-year-old driving a stolen Kia took off, initiating a pursuit.
Officers pursued the car but a supervisor discontinued the chase for safety reasons.
Police said they kept patrolling the area and spotted the suspect's vehicle and chased it into a neighborhood.
The 16-year-old crashed the stolen vehicle into a police car near Admiral and Sheridan, which spun both cars around.
The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
Police said they called the owner of the Kia, and they had no idea their car had been stolen overnight.
This is a developing story.