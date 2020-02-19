We're in a holding pattern for a few hours before the next upper level wave zips across the state bringing a chance for some light snow for a few locations to the north and light rain south. Any accumulation of snow should be light and mainly on grassy areas along the state line into southern Kansas for our immediate areas, with a slightly higher accumulation possible into south-central Kansas. The Tulsa metro will have a window for some snow flurries or snow showers with no travel impacts on roadways if we receive any precip. Locations along both sides of I-40 will have chances for some light shower activity for the period from later tonight through Thursday morning before the wave quickly exits the area. A surface ridge of high pressure will build into the central plains and influence northeastern OK Thursday night into Friday morning with another of cold and dry air allowing Friday morning lows dropping into the teens or lower 20s with clear sky and light wind. The ridge will move eastward Friday night as the next stronger upper level wave draws closer to the state for the weekend bringing unsettled weather with rain and thunder chances back to central and eastern OK, mostly Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon or evening, but likely categories will unfold Sunday with most locations picking-up showers and possibly some thunder. Current data support only limited instability with rain, but the main upper level low will be strong.