News
Coronavirus Continues To Spread Globally; 1st 2 cases Reported in Iran
The Coronavirus continues to spread globally after Iranian authorities confirm the country's first 2 cases of the virus.
In Japan, more than 500 passengers left the Diamond Princess cruise ship after a two-week quarantine on-board.
Now, Japan's government is facing escalating criticism after its decision to keep those passengers on the ship failed to stop the spread of the virus.
The U.S. evacuated hundreds of passengers off the ship but hundreds more remain in quarantine.
Carl Goldman was taken to a hospital in Omaha after developing a fever from the evacuation. Officials said he now has the virus.
Thursday, another round of American evacuees are expected to be released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California.