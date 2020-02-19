News
Tulsa Police: Short Chase Leads To Arrest
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in jail accused of leading police on a short chase Tuesday night.
Officers said they spotted a BMW speeding near 56th St. North and Peoria and tried stop the driver just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police said Brandon Terry kept driving, starting a pursuit.
Officers said the chase didn't last long, only about two minutes. They say it ended in the same area where it started and officers arrested Terry.
Police said officers found a small amount of marijuana in Terry's car.
They said Terry had a traffic warrant and now faces eluding and marijuana possession charges.