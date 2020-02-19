The leading Democratic presidential candidates will be back on the debate stage tonight in Nevada. But, this time they'll be joined by a new face: former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

This will be Michael Bloomberg's first appearance at a democratic debate.

The former New York City mayor qualified after a new national poll showed him in second place, trailing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Bloomberg's campaign is entirely self-funded.

He has already spent more than $400 million on TV, radio, and online ads; and he recently said he's willing to spend as much as $1 billion to defeat President Trump.   

In a tweet, Senator Elizabeth Warren said she was looking forward to Wednesday's debate and called it a "live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire."

The Nevada Caucus will happen this Saturday and be followed by South Carolina's primary next week.