Michael Bloomberg To Join Wednesday Night Debate In Nevada
The leading Democratic presidential candidates will be back on the debate stage tonight in Nevada. But, this time they'll be joined by a new face: former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
This will be Michael Bloomberg's first appearance at a democratic debate.
The former New York City mayor qualified after a new national poll showed him in second place, trailing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
Bloomberg's campaign is entirely self-funded.
He has already spent more than $400 million on TV, radio, and online ads; and he recently said he's willing to spend as much as $1 billion to defeat President Trump.
In a tweet, Senator Elizabeth Warren said she was looking forward to Wednesday's debate and called it a "live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire."
The Nevada Caucus will happen this Saturday and be followed by South Carolina's primary next week.