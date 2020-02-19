2 Arrested After Chase Ends In Wagoner Co. Deputies Say
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Deputies said two people are in custody after leading them on a chase that ended in a crash near Highway 16 and southeast 13th Street.
Deputies said during the chase the driver, Kodiak Mayo, crashed after missing a curve, then got out of the car and took off.
Deputies said the passenger, Christian Martin, had a felony warrant out of Oklahoma County and was taken into custody.
Shortly after, deputies said they received information that the suspect knocked on the door at a home near 10th Street and South Madison Avenue asking the homeowner to let him in.
Deputies said with the help of a K-9, they found Mayo in the Gator Hyde parking lot in Wagoner.
Mayo is facing a number of charges including resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police dog.